Blue Box Distribution Resumes In Sudbury Following Temporary Shortage

Following a temporary suspension of distribution last month, Blue Boxes are once again available for Greater Sudbury residents.

To order Blue Boxes for home delivery, residents can use the Waste Wise app, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/wastewise or contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca). Please allow up to two weeks for delivery.

Residents can also visit the Recycling Centre at 1825 Frobisher Street to pick up Blue Boxes, exchange Green Carts, or purchase Big Blues. The Recycling Centre counter is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents who ordered a Blue Box prior to the temporary suspension should expect to receive their orders within the next two weeks. Those who placed an order for delivery but would now prefer to pick up a Blue Box from the Recycling Centre are asked to contact 311 to cancel their existing order.

While waiting for Blue Box delivery, residents can continue to place an unlimited amount of recyclable materials at the roadside by using a cardboard box or any other container similar in size to a Blue Box, such as a laundry basket or storage container, provided it does not have a hinged lid. Where possible, these containers should be placed next to an existing Blue Box.

The City has been providing new, additional and replacement Blue Boxes at no additional fee to residents eligible for roadside waste collection services since the early 1990s. Since 2019, more than 52,000 Blue Boxes have been distributed.