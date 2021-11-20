Blue Hearts Were On Display Friday In Memory & Honour Of OPP Constable Marc Hovingh
It has been a year already since OPP Constable Marc Hovingh tragically lost his life in the line of duty while protecting his community on Manitoulin Island.
On Friday, Police displayed blue hearts to show solidarity with Ontario Provincial Police and PC Hovingh's loved ones left behind.
