iHeartRadio
26°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Body Of 33 Year-Old Lavigne Woman Found After House Fire In Sturgeon Falls

OPP

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On June 5, 2021 at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from the West Nipissing Fire Service to assist in reaching out Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Services (VCARS) for tenants that had just been displaced due to a fire at a four-plex on Fourth Street in the Town of Sturgeon Falls.
 
The fire had taken place in the early morning hours and police were not contacted. All tenants that had gotten out with one of the tenants taken to hospital with for smoke inhalation.  However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for. At approximately 7:00 p.m., police and firefighters located a body in the four-plex. 
 
The OPP Forensic Investigation Services (FIS), Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.
 
The deceased person has been identified as Melissa LAROCQUE, age 33, from Lavigne. 
 
The investigation is on-going and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram