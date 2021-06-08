Body Of 33 Year-Old Lavigne Woman Found After House Fire In Sturgeon Falls

The following is from Ontario Provincial Police:

On June 5, 2021 at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from the West Nipissing Fire Service to assist in reaching out Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Services (VCARS) for tenants that had just been displaced due to a fire at a four-plex on Fourth Street in the Town of Sturgeon Falls.



The fire had taken place in the early morning hours and police were not contacted. All tenants that had gotten out with one of the tenants taken to hospital with for smoke inhalation. However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for. At approximately 7:00 p.m., police and firefighters located a body in the four-plex.



The OPP Forensic Investigation Services (FIS), Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM), and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.



The deceased person has been identified as Melissa LAROCQUE, age 33, from Lavigne.



The investigation is on-going and further information will be provided when it becomes available.