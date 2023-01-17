Body Of Missing Man, Ronald Nantais, Located Deceased In Elbow Lake

UPDATE FROM THE OPP:

On January 16, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of OPP, responded to a missing person report on Elbow Lake Road, Burwash Township.

Police were advised that Ronald NANTAIS, 53-years-of-age, from Elbow Lake Road, Burwash had left on a snowmobile on Saturday, January 14, 2023, around 6:00 p.m. and has not returned.

The OPP North East Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with OPP Aviation had been able to locate an area of open water on Elbow Lake with evidence of a snowmobile that had gone through the ice.

The OPP U.S.R.U. attended the scene to assist in the search for the missing snowmobile operator.

The recovered body (from the water) has been identified that as Ronald NANTAIS, 53-years-of-age.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS).

Original Story:

OPP in Sudbury are looking for some assistance in locating missing male, 53 year-old Ronald NANTAIS.

He stands 5'10", with a medium build, last seen driving a 2017 black & white Polaris 600 Switchback snowmobile.

Ronald was last seen south of Sudbury on Jan 14, 2023.

Any info, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122