Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Killarney

Issued: Saturday, September 3, 2022



Public Health Sudbury & Districts has officially lifted the boil water advisory that came into effect Thursday, September 1, 2022, for residents of the Town of Killarney.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued the boil water advisory because of an adverse water sample result. The water has since been sampled and tested to ensure its safety.

"The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Health Protection Division.

What to do after a boil water advisory is lifted and before using the water:

" Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.

" Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.

" Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

" Drain and refill hot water heaters.

" Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.

" To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit www.phsd.ca.

