Boogie Mountain (Espanola) Issues Notice To Southern Ontario Residents

skiers-234519_1920

Once our Northern Ontario 2 week lockdown is over, Boogie Mountain in Espanola says their being strict with WHO will be allowed to use their hill.  

On Facebook Monday, officials at the Espanola Ski Hill said the following:

"IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR RESIDENTS OF SOUTHERN ONTARIO

In accordance with the Province’s current Covid-19 response framework, it is advised that non-essential travel from areas of high transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided. During the provincial lockdown in southern Ontario Boogie Mountain Ski Hill will only be accepting patrons from Sudbury, Lively, Narin, Webbwood, McKerrow, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin.

Proof of residence will be required for all day pass purchases for each person. We will re-evaluate this measure when the province wide shutdown is lifted.

There will be a zero tolerance for people not wearing facemasks over their nose and mouth, anywhere on the property. 1st offence the day ticket ski privileges will be taken away without a refund. For season pass holders not wearing a mask on the property. 1st time would be a two day suspension of ski privileges 2nd offence would be a 1 week suspension, 3rd time would be loss of season membership with no refund. Our number one priority is the wellbeing of our staff and clients. We are not infringing on your rights. This is the way it has to be, once we are allowed too open, for us to stay open. It is nonnegotiable."

