Brace Yourself: Gas Prices Expected To Jump (Again) Before Thanksgiving Weekend

Get used to higher prices at the pumps as oil prices hit a seven year high.

Canadians are being told to brace for skyrocketing gas prices this week as the global economy begins to rebound from the pandemic.

Prices are expected to jump by another cent or two across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend but in Toronto and Winnipeg they're already well over a dollar-40.

As of Wednesday morning in Sudbury, prices around the region vary....but hover around the dollar-40 mark. But you still might want to gas up today as you prepare for the upcoming long weekend.

From CTV News:

"In Winnipeg, fuel prices soared 10 cents overnight to $1.429 cents per litre, up from the average of $1.335 cents per litre– a price that hasn’t been seen in nearly 13 years. Drivers in Toronto, meanwhile, have been told to brace for prices as high as $1.44 cents per litre by Thursday, adding to already inflated prices."

