iHeartRadio
10°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Brace Yourself: Gas Prices Expected To Jump (Again) Before Thanksgiving Weekend

Gas pump

Get used to higher prices at the pumps as oil prices hit a seven year high.  

Canadians are being told to brace for skyrocketing gas prices this week as the global economy begins to rebound from the pandemic.  

Prices are expected to jump by another cent or two across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend but in Toronto and Winnipeg they're already well over a dollar-40.  

As of Wednesday morning in Sudbury, prices around the region vary....but hover around the dollar-40 mark.   But you still might want to gas up today as you prepare for the upcoming long weekend.  

From CTV News:

"In Winnipeg, fuel prices soared 10 cents overnight to $1.429 cents per litre, up from the average of $1.335 cents per litre– a price that hasn’t been seen in nearly 13 years. Drivers in Toronto, meanwhile, have been told to brace for prices as high as $1.44 cents per litre by Thursday, adding to already inflated prices."

READ MORE HERE

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram