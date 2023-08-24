Brent Gauvreau Joins Wolves Coaching Staff

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that Brent Gauvreau will be joining the club as an Assistant Coach with the focus on skill development for the 2023-24 season.

“We have been wanting to add Brent for the past couple seasons and the timing was right for him to join us now,” said Sudbury Wolves VP & General Manager Rob Papineau. “A proud Sudbury native that had great success in the OHL as a player and captain. His pro career was cut short with injuries, but he has remained in the game and most recently has been the Northern Ontario scout for the Kingston Frontenacs. He is a high-quality person, and our staff and players will really love having Brent as part of our team.”

Brent Gauvreau, a proud native of Sudbury, Ontario, began his competitive journey with the Sudbury Wolves U18 AAA team that lead him to a four-year playing career in the OHL, with the Oshawa Generals. His leadership skills were recognized when he was appointed captain during his final season. Gauvreau was selected by the Calgary Flames during the 1998 Draft as well as the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2000 NHL Draft. Following his OHL career, Gauvreau played professionally for several years in the ECHL, AHL, and European leagues.

The Wolves are set to hit the ice next week for their annual Training Camp. Orientation camp is set to start August 28th – 29th while Main Camp will get underway on August 31st and closing September 1st with the exciting Blue and White game. More details to come.

The Wolves 2023-24 regular season will open at home on Friday, September 29th as they host the Branford Bulldogs at 7:05pm. Single game tickets go on-sale for pre-season and regular season games in early September.

Wolves’ fans can secure their season memberships by visiting the Sudbury Arena Box Office in-person, purchasing tickets online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets or by contacting Steve Gergis, the Membership and Season Ticket Coordinator, at (705) 920-9732 or via email at steve.gergis@swse.ca.

Season Members will be provided more information regarding their season ticket packages in the next few days. Keep an eye on your emails.

