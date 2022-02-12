iHeartRadio
BRRR Extreme Cold Warning In Effect For Sudbury and Area

ExtremeCold

11:18 AM EST Saturday 12 February 2022
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

  • Greater Sudbury and vicinity

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazards:
Wind chills near minus 40.
Minimum temperatures between minus 29 and minus 35 degrees Celsius.

When:
Tonight into Sunday morning.

Discussion:
Extremely cold wind chills may continue through early next week. Some relief from the extreme cold is expected during the afternoons.

Impacts:

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

