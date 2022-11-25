November 25, 2022 For Immediate Release

Bruce Lavallee wins HSN 50/50 $506,320 November Jackpot

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that November’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $506,320 has been won by Bruce Lavallee of Alban (ticket # AD-25753010).

“I was so sure it was a scam, I darn near hung up. It took 10 minutes of talking before I started to realize that I might have actually won!” said Bruce. “I have a lot of history with the hospital in Sudbury. Going back over 30 years, I had surgery to remove five brain tumours just before the Cancer Centre opened. Thinking back to that, it’s really something that I’m standing here now with a big cheque.”

The shock of winning was still there when Bruce was asked about how he might spend the jackpot.

“I’m just going to go home and talk to my advisor – this just doesn’t feel real.”

“Bruce’s reaction to the phone call this morning was so incredible. It was great to hear his excitement and absolute disbelief,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “December is going to be a BIG month with BIG cash prizes throughout and we know we will hear more of that excitement with December’s HSN 50/50 grand prize jackpot winner, too. The earlier you buy the more chances to win great cash prizes. This month is going to be something to talk about! This has the potential to be our biggest jackpot ever.”

The December HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! December is set to become the biggest HSN 50/50 draw yet. With $100,000 in cash draws throughout the month, including two $25,000 draws, two $5,000 draws and four $10,000 draws! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the December 15th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on December 14th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th are eligible for every draw in December including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the December draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, December 30th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.