Bull Moose Found Shot & Abandoned Near Blind River; Investigation Launched


CO media use 8

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking the for the public’s help with identifying the individual(s) who shot and abandoned a bull moose near Blind River.

On October 5, 2022, Conservation Officers responded to complaints of a dead moose located in the Mississagi River, near Blind River. Conservation Officers located a dead bull moose near the mouth of the Mississagi River that had been shot and abandoned a few days earlier.

The ministry takes this situation very seriously and is looking to identify those responsible.

If you have any information that will assist Conservation Officers in their investigation, please contact Conservation Officer Duncan Hill at 705-280-8678. You can also call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local ministry office. Or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.

