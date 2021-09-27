iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Bundle Up! Risk Of Frost Monday Night In Sudbury

winter-2054297_1920

After a week of RAIN, it's so great seeing SUNSHINE in the forecast for the majority of this week!  

Keep in mind, Monday night with cool right down to +3 with a risk of FROST.  

Here's the week's forecast as of Monday morning:

 

Today Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
Tue, 28 Sep Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 7.
Wed, 29 Sep Sunny. High 16.
Night Clear. Low plus 3.
Thu, 30 Sep Sunny. High 16.
Night Clear. Low 7.
Fri, 1 Oct Sunny. High 20.
Night Clear. Low 8.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram