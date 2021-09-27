Bundle Up! Risk Of Frost Monday Night In Sudbury
After a week of RAIN, it's so great seeing SUNSHINE in the forecast for the majority of this week!
Keep in mind, Monday night with cool right down to +3 with a risk of FROST.
Here's the week's forecast as of Monday morning:
|Today
|Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
|Tue, 28 Sep
|Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low 7.
|Wed, 29 Sep
|Sunny. High 16.
|Night
|Clear. Low plus 3.
|Thu, 30 Sep
|Sunny. High 16.
|Night
|Clear. Low 7.
|Fri, 1 Oct
|Sunny. High 20.
|Night
|Clear. Low 8.
