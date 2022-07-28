iHeartRadio
18°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Burwash Township Man Charged After Brandishing Weapon Towards Police

OPP

On July 26, 2022, at 11:38 p.m. members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intoxicated person complaint on Estaire Road, Burwash Township.

A person had exited the door and brandished a firearm in the direction of the police.

No person was injured during this incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old man from Burwash Township, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC
  • Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC

 

The accused was held in custody for bail court, then released on a court order and is scheduled to re-attend the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram