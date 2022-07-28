Burwash Township Man Charged After Brandishing Weapon Towards Police

On July 26, 2022, at 11:38 p.m. members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intoxicated person complaint on Estaire Road, Burwash Township.

A person had exited the door and brandished a firearm in the direction of the police.

No person was injured during this incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old man from Burwash Township, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC

The accused was held in custody for bail court, then released on a court order and is scheduled to re-attend the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.