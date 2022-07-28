Burwash Township Man Charged After Brandishing Weapon Towards Police
On July 26, 2022, at 11:38 p.m. members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an intoxicated person complaint on Estaire Road, Burwash Township.
A person had exited the door and brandished a firearm in the direction of the police.
No person was injured during this incident.
As a result of the investigation, a 34 year-old man from Burwash Township, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC
- Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC
The accused was held in custody for bail court, then released on a court order and is scheduled to re-attend the Ontario Court of Justice on August 24, 2022, in Sudbury.
