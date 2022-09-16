Busiest Weekend in Sudbury Since Pandemic Began

This weekend is shaping up to be the busiest in Greater Sudbury since the pandemic began in March 2020. Among the events scheduled, the opening of Cinefest Sudbury, the Terry Fox Run, rummage sales and charity BBQs will attract the community. You can find an extensive list at purecountry917.ca If you have an event you want added to this list email james.warnersmith@belmedia.ca

17th (Saturday)

8:00 AM Sudbury and District Kennel Club Dog Show

The Sudbury and District Kennel Club Dog Show continues from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The annual dog show is set for Coniston Arena with 175 purebred dogs from across Ontario competing in several different classes.Officials said admission is $5 per family with a wealth of information available about purebred dogs.

9:00 AM Communities to Community

Several Sudbury United Churches are coming together to host "Communities to Community", a fund raising event to aid Ukrainian refugees now living in Greater Sudbury and the Sudbury Food Bank, working to give a hand up to those in the community who just don't have enough. Click the link to hear the interview with Heather Bartram. https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/sudbury/audio-video/listen-united-church-effort-aids-sudbury-refugees-and-homeless-1.18496582?mode=Article

9:00 AM Sudbury Market

The market is back at the Via Rail Station across from The Sudbury Arena. Every Saturday, 9 am - 2 pm. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterSudburyMarket/

9:00 AM Kivi Park Community Yard Sale

9:00 AM Ryleigh’s Ride (Charity motorcycle rally)

This event features a motorcycle rally starting at the A&W on Long Lake Road. Registration for that opens at 9 am, kick stands up at 11:00. The ride heads to Manitoulin Island for lunch. After the rally, there will be a silent auction, dinner, and entertainment at the Garson Arena (doors open 4:30 pm, dinner at 5:15 pm). The silent auction will have some amazing prizes! Get more details by following the link. https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/ryleighsride

10:00 AM Valixya Fall Artisan Market!

This event showcases local artisans and entrepreneurs. The Valixya Fall Fair Craft show will be at the Holiday Inn on Regent Street and gives you a chance to buy unique items and handmade treasures made by local vendors! Adults pay just 5.00 dollars and kids 12 and under get in for free. PLUS a portion of the proceeds goes to the Kinette Club of Sudbury. Don't miss the Fall Fair Craft Show Sept 17 and 18th at the Holiday Inn -1696 Regent street.

10:00 AM Walden Family Fun Day (10a – 6p)

Walden Mountain Bike Club Bush Pig Open (6hr relay race)

The 3rd Bush Pig Open Race in 2022 on Saturday. Come out and challenge yourself on the singletracks at Walden. The Outside Store is sponsoring the race series again this year. Find out more at https://www.waldenmbc.ca/events/bpo-2022-random-6-hr-relay

12:00 Noon Crohns & Colitis Charity BBQ

Drop by the charity BBQ for Crohn's and Colitis Saturday from Noon to 4:00 in the Northbury Hotel parking lot. Crohns and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding cures and improving the lives of adults, children and families affected by these diseases. Feed your gut on Saturday at the Northbury and support Crohn's and Colitis Sudbury. Click https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/Location/Ontario/Sudbury

1:00 PM Cinefest Sudbury kicks off on Saturday. The first screening is at 1:00 in the afternoon and the opening night gala will lead up to the showing of Ashgrove, which is a very interesting sci-fi drama. That's at 7:00 at Silver City, which is where most of the movies will be shown this year. You can find the complete schedule at https://cinefest.com/2022/schedule

1:00 PM Joe MacDonald Football League

Kids age 7 to 14 get to play Youth Football in Sudbury. The Mini Macs are scheduled to play at 1:00. They Tykes are at 2:00 at James Jerome Field!

7:30 PM YES Theatre presents "Into the Woods"YES Theatre opens their re-imagining of Into the Woods tonight at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. YES Theatre's newest production is a modern, inventive retelling of an iconic Stephen Sondheim musical set in the wake of a massive climate disaster. The show runs now through October 9th Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm with matinees Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:30 pm. Tickets available at yestheatre.com





18th (Sunday)

9:30 AM Terry Fox Run (Bell Park)

The Sudbury Terry Fox Run starts with registration at the Grace Hartman Amphitheater in Bell Park Sunday morning at 9:30 am. The event itself startsat 10:45 am. You can donate or put together a team at https://run.terryfox.ca/3094

-Cinefest Sudbury

-Nickel City Paintball (First big ever big event, Hyperball tournament)

-Apex Warrior Trail Run Race (Laurentian Conservation Area)

-Vale Community Day at the YMCA (11a – 4p)

The Nickel District Skeet & Trap Club has their championship shoot.