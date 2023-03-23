Busted: 2 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught In The Act
The following is a release from the OPP:
On March 17, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of catalytic converters from two local businesses on Highway 17 in the Village of Spragge. A suspicious black car and a person walking along the Highway were seen in the area.
Investigation determined the thieves cut off two catalytic converters from a business on the south side of Highway 17 and an attempt was made to cut off another catalytic converter from a vehicle at a local car dealership on the north side of the Highway 17.
Shortly after 2:00 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle in the Town of Thessalon and a traffic stop was initiated on Main Street. Two catalytic converters with fresh cut marks were in the vehicle.
As a result, the passenger, a 39 year-old of no fixed address was charged with:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (two counts)
- Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle (two counts)
- Mischief Under $5000 (two counts)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine
The driver, a 35 year-old woman from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (two counts)
- Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle (two counts)
- Mischief Under $5000 (two counts)
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Driving While Under Suspension
- Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
- Having Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor
Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 18, 2023, and were remanded into custody.
