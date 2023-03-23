iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Busted: 2 Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught In The Act


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 17, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of catalytic converters from two local businesses on Highway 17 in the Village of Spragge. A suspicious black car and a person walking along the Highway were seen in the area. 

 

Investigation determined the thieves cut off two catalytic converters from a business on the south side of Highway 17 and an attempt was made to cut off another catalytic converter from a vehicle at a local car dealership on the north side of the Highway 17.

 

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle in the Town of Thessalon and a traffic stop was initiated on Main Street. Two catalytic converters with fresh cut marks were in the vehicle.

 

As a result, the passenger, a 39 year-old of no fixed address was charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (two counts)
  • Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle (two counts)
  • Mischief Under $5000 (two counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Cocaine

 

The driver, a 35 year-old woman from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (two counts)
  • Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle (two counts)
  • Mischief Under $5000 (two counts)
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Driving While Under Suspension
  • Fail to Surrender Insurance Card
  • Having Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor

 

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 18, 2023, and were remanded into custody.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram