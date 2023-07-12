Busted: Bookkeeper Caught Using Company Funds For Personal Gain

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

In early June, Detectives from the Financial Crimes Unit of our Criminal Investigation Division began a fraud investigation into an employee at a local business who was believed to be using company funds and forging accounting entries for personal financial gain.

After interviewing several witnesses and obtaining a search warrant for the individual’s personal banking records, Detectives arrested and charged a 41-year-old woman with Fraud Over $5,000. It is believed that over $104,000 was misappropriated over the course of a year.

Josee Lafontaine will appear in court on September 20, 2023 to answer to the charge.

We would like to remind businesses to regularly conduct audits to ensure that internal accounting controls such as segregation of duties and multiple authorization safeguards are in place.