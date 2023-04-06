iHeartRadio
Busted: Disqualified Driver Charged After OPP Traffic Stop


04Apr23-Disqualified Driver

The following is a release from the OPP:

A driver has been arrested and charged for operating a motor vehicle while disqualified.

On April 3, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle on St. David Street, French River.

The driver was both a suspended and disqualified driver and was arrested. A search of the vehicle located unmarked cigarettes.

As a result of the investigation, a 30 year-old man from the French River, was charged with:

  • Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Driving while under suspension - two counts
  • Possession of unmarked cigarettes

 

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 31, 2023, in Sudbury.

The vehicle was towed at the expensive of the owner.

