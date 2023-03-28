Busted: Impaired Driver Charged After Simple Traffic Complaint

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police received a traffic complaint.

On March 25, 2023, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a report of a traffic complaint on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle was located and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Sudbury OPP detachment for further testing.

A search of the vehicle located open liquor and a small amount of drugs, suspected to be cannabis.

As a result of the investigation, a 37 year-old man from Worthington, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 12, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please "Make the Call," and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.