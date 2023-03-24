Busted: Stunt Driver Caught Travelling Almost 3 Times The Speed Limit In Sudbury
Sudbury Police with a lighthearted post on social media, but mainly to highlight the dangers of stunt driving.
"Q: What’s black and white and red all over?
A: This car getting stopped for stunt driving.
This driver was caught at 167 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone and charged with speeding & stunt driving, resulting in a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & 14-day vehicle impoundment."
Drivers convicted of stunt driving can be fined $10,000, jailed up to six months, receive longer licence suspensions, six demerit points and be required to take a driver improvement course.
“Slow down, stay safe,” said police. “Speeding is no joke.”
