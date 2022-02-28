Bye Bye Snowbanks! Downtown Snow Removal Begins Monday In Sudbury

City crews are getting ready to begin snow removal in downtown Sudbury to widen traffic lanes and improve access. The work will be done from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, weather permitting.



The work has been scheduled to cause the least amount of inconvenience for downtown businesses and customers. The schedule is as follows:



Monday, February 28, 2022

Elm Street, from Paris Street to Frood Road, both sides

Durham Street, from Elgin to Beech Streets, both sides

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Elm Street, from Frood to Simcoe Streets, both sides

Cedar Street, from Paris to Elgin Streets, both sides.

Beech Street, from Durham Street to Frood Road, both sides.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Elgin Street, from Ste, Anne Road to Drinkwater Street, both sides.

Lisgar Street, from Larch to Elm Streets, both sides.

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Paris Street, from Ste. Anne Road to Boland Avenue, both sides.

Friday, March 4, 2022

Brady Street, from Paris Street to Broadway Road, both sides.

For more information on winter road maintenance, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/roads or contact us by calling 311 or visiting 311.greatersudbury.ca.