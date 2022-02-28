iHeartRadio
-14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Bye Bye Snowbanks! Downtown Snow Removal Begins Monday In Sudbury

274346429_10160013152026385_8677281242738837489_n

City crews are getting ready to begin snow removal in downtown Sudbury to widen traffic lanes and improve access. The work will be done from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day, weather permitting.

The work has been scheduled to cause the least amount of inconvenience for downtown businesses and customers. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 28, 2022

  • Elm Street, from Paris Street to Frood Road, both sides
  • Durham Street, from Elgin to Beech Streets, both sides

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

  • Elm Street, from Frood to Simcoe Streets, both sides
  • Cedar Street, from Paris to Elgin Streets, both sides.
  • Beech Street, from Durham Street to Frood Road, both sides.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • Elgin Street, from Ste, Anne Road to Drinkwater Street, both sides.
  • Lisgar Street, from Larch to Elm Streets, both sides.

Thursday, March 3, 2022

  • Paris Street, from Ste. Anne Road to Boland Avenue, both sides.

Friday, March 4, 2022

  • Brady Street, from Paris Street to Broadway Road, both sides.

For more information on winter road maintenance, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/roads or contact us by calling 311 or visiting 311.greatersudbury.ca.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram