Call for Comments on Sudbury Underpass and Ste Anne Road Extension

The City of Greater Sudbury is carrying out a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) study to identify, evaluate and determine the best long-term rehabilitation or replacement alternatives for the College Street Underpass and the best alignment for the Ste Anne Road extension.

The College Street Underpass is a two-span concrete bridge constructed in 1949 to accommodate three lanes of traffic crossing under the CPR railroad tracks. Currently, there is a sidewalk on the west side of the structure and no other active transportation facilities. Given the age and condition of the structure, the low vertical profile and the lack of active transportation facilities, the structure needs to be replaced, or at a minimum rehabilitated.

The City’s Transportation Master Plan identified the need to extend Ste Anne Road to Frood Road to alleviate traffic pressures in the area.

Completing both projects concurrently will help ensure the alignments of the Ste Anne Road extension and the College Street underpass are compatible while also improving active transportation in the area.

To learn more about the study and share feedback, visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca. Comments on the materials are requested by July 5, 2023.

There will be a second opportunity for public feedback in winter 2023, when the alternative design concepts for the recommended conceptual design are presented.