iHeartRadio
17°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Cambrian College & Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School Partner On New Mural

283319857_4908923552563607_3241444788480587304_n

The following was posted on the Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School Facebook Page:

"Cambrian College, Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School Partner on New Mural

SUDBURY – Call it a case of go big or go home! Cambrian College and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School have unveiled a massive new mural.

The mural, called Northern Resurgence, is 16 metres in length and 2.4 metres in height.

Northern Resurgence is located in the cafeteria of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School. It depicts the beauty and fragility of the northern wilderness, and the importance of revitalizing and conserving the landscape. Over the past 50 years, considerable work has been done to re-green the community, earning Sudbury international praise and awards in the process.

Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School has also undergone a dramatic transformation. Over the past four years, the school has been renovated, creating modern spaces for students and staff. The blank wall in the new cafeteria provided the perfect canvas to blend art, history and geography.

“Our first thought was to bring the outside in,” says Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School Principal Pamela Potvin. “Johanna Westby and her students from Cambrian College made our vision come to life with this amazing mural.” She adds: “In addition to brightening up the space, the mural tells a story and celebrates our region, the beauty of our natural landscape, and the re-greening efforts that have taken place over many years. This mural will connect our school community to the local landscape for generations to come.”

Northern Resurgence is the largest mural ever created by students and faculty in Cambrian’s School of Creative Arts and Design.

"We are so proud to present this mural, a project in partnership between Cambrian College's School of Art and Design and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School,” says Johanna Westby, a professor at Cambrian College who worked on Northern Resurgence. “This project is a fantastic opportunity for our art and design students to experience working on large-scale public art, and to create something as a team which will benefit the community. We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School to realize this mural, and we hope it will make a positive impact for years to come."

Joining Westby in the creation of Northern Resurgence were nine students from Cambrian’s programs of Art and Design Fundamentals, Design and Visual Arts and Graphic Design. Together, they spent approximately 250 hours creating the mural.

"Working on the mural gave me a reason to hang out with awesome people during stressful times,” said Ivy Pellerin, first year student in Design and Visual Arts from Blind River. “We painted with laughs, jokes and great chats. It's an amazing feeling to see it finished. It's something to remember forever."

Photo:

‘Northern Resurgence’ is the name of a huge new mural at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury. It was created by students and faculty in the School of Art and Design at Cambrian College.

Participating in the unveiling on Friday, May 20, 2022 were, back row, from left, Bill Best, President of Cambrian College; Lumen Jefferson, Cambrian Art Student; Asha Sokolowicz, Cambrian Art Student; Ivey Pellerin, Cambrian Art Student; Johanna Westby, Artist and Professor of Art and Design Fundamentals/Design and Visual Arts and Graphic Design Program at Cambrian College; Bob Clement, Chair of Rainbow District School Board; Brian Lobban, Dean of Business, IT, Media Art and Design; and Pamela Potvin, Principal of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School; and, front row, from left, Perry Kessler, Cambrian Art Student; Linda Eccelstone, Librarian at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School; Mars Petryna, Cambrian Art Student; and Franco Mariotti, Scientist/Biologist/Environmental Activist. Also contributing to the mural were Cambrian Art Students Hannah Bellemore, Cassie Paquette and Phoenix Cooper."

You may be interested in...

  • FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

    Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under Control

    The rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.  
  • GarbageTruck

    Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday

    Victoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
  • 401Storm

    Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses Sudbury

    Hydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
  • v2-9W6UO_400x400

    Paramedic Week 2022: The Faces Of Paramedicine

    May 22 to 28, 2022 marks Paramedic Week across Canada – a time to show our collective appreciation for the hard work of paramedics and recognize their contributions to keeping the community safe.
  • cAMPFIRE

    City Lifts Fire Ban in Greater Sudbury

    City Lifts Fire Ban in Greater Sudbury
  • FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

    Thank You Rain! 3 Major Forest Fires In Sudbury Region Now Under Control

    The rainfall we got over the past week, along with the brave efforts of Ontario Fire Rangers have helped narrow the number of forest fires to just three...And all are under control.  
  • LiberalsSudbury

    Ontario Liberals Unveil Opioid Strategy in Sudbury Campaign Stop

    Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca made a Sudbury campaign stop Sunday afternoon. Del Duca announced the Ontario Liberal's plan to deal with the opioid crisis in the province. He promised the Liberals would invest $3 billion in mental health and addictions services across the province.
  • Patrick

    Country Singer Meghan Patrick in Lost Luggage Purgatory

    Country singer Meghan Patrick has joined the ranks of those in airline lost luggage purgatory. Patrick posted several times Saturday and Sunday about two flight delays and her struggles getting answers from Air Canada about her lost luggage and merch. She begins a three week tour on Tuesday.
  • GarbageTruck

    Most Sudbury Businesses and Services Closed on Victoria Day Monday

    Victoria Day Monday is a stat holiday and most services and businesses will be closed. That includes the landfill sites, libraries, and the Animal Shelter. Garbage, recycling and green carts will be picked up. GOVA Transit will run on a holiday schedule. For more information go to purecountry917.ca
  • Opioid

    Steven Del Duca to Address Opioid Crisis Sunday Afternoon In Sudbury

    Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca's campaign plans include a stop in Greater Sudbury this afternoon. Del Duca will announce the Liberal Party's plan to deal with the opioid crisis. Greater Sudbury has the highest per capita overdose death rate in the province. Del Duca will also visit the Big Nickel for photos with local candidates.
  • 401Storm

    Severe Storm Damages 401 Corridor But Misses Sudbury

    Hydro One crews are working to get power back for thousands in Southern Ontario after Saturday's storm. At least five are dead and the storm raged from Windsor/Detroit along the 401 into Quebec. Mark Robinson, of the Weather Network, classified the storm as a derecho event, causing damage for 450 kilometres with, at least, 120 kilometres winds.
  • Fireworks

    Sudbury Fire Ban Means No Fireworks This Holiday Weekend

    With a fire ban still in effect in Greater Sudbury, residents are reminded fireworks are not permitted this weekend. All outdoor burning is not allowed during the ban including campfires, chimenea fireplaces, and crop fires. The City will send an update when conditions improve and the ban is lifted.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Website

Instagram