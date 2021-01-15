Canada's Oldest Canadian-Born Man About To Turn 110! His Family Has Requested Birthday Cards!
The town of Beaver Harbour, N.B. is preparing for a huge milestone that’s been 110 years in the making.
As the oldest Canadian-born man, Arnold Hawkin’s birthday tends to draw large crowds. READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE
But with the ongoing pandemic, things will be different this year...But a Facebook post has gone viral!
"I think it would be GREAT for this year since we can't get together to Celebrate Beaver Harbours own, Arnold's 110th Birthday (January 30th), for everyone to send him a Birthday Card. Share this widely, so we can try to reach 110 birthday cards sent to him! He loves to have cards read to him. Let's show Canada's Oldest Canadian born man some LOVE!
I will even do some live videos when reading the cards off to him. We understand it could be a little late, but it's ok. They will all get read to him.
I will have the cards sent direct to my address for him at:
Arnold Hawkins
c/o Cheryl McKinley
858 Rte 770
Bonny River, NB
E5C 1C4. Canada"
You may be interested in...
-
34 Year-Old Sudbury Man Arrested; Facing Multiple Child Pornography ChargesHis name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim
-
COVID-19 In Sudbury & Districts: An End-Of-Week UpdateOf the 76 new cases in our service area, 36 were associated with an outbreak, while 27 were close contacts of confirmed cases. This means that Public Health identified how these people were exposed to COVID-19 and was able to take quick action to prevent further spread.
-
Several City Services Affected By The State Of Emergency: Here's What You Need To KnowThe Province has declared a second state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a provincewide stay at home order begins Thursday, January 14 at 12:01 a.m. As a result, temporary changes to a number of municipal programs and services are expected to be in place until at least Thursday, February 11.