Canada's Oldest Canadian-Born Man About To Turn 110! His Family Has Requested Birthday Cards!

image (1)

PHOTO CREDIT: ctvnews.ca

The town of Beaver Harbour, N.B. is preparing for a huge milestone that’s been 110 years in the making.

As the oldest Canadian-born man, Arnold Hawkin’s birthday tends to draw large crowds. READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

But with the ongoing pandemic, things will be different this year...But a Facebook post has gone viral!

"I think it would be GREAT for this year since we can't get together to Celebrate Beaver Harbours own, Arnold's 110th Birthday (January 30th), for everyone to send him a Birthday Card. Share this widely, so we can try to reach 110 birthday cards sent to him! He loves to have cards read to him. Let's show Canada's Oldest Canadian born man some LOVE!
I will even do some live videos when reading the cards off to him.  We understand it could be a little late, but it's ok. They will all get read to him.
I will have the cards sent direct to my address for him at:

Arnold Hawkins
c/o Cheryl McKinley
858 Rte 770
Bonny River, NB
E5C 1C4. Canada"

 

