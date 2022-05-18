iHeartRadio
Canada-Wide Arrest Warrant Issued For 22 Year-Old Jakob Beisel

BEISEL photo

The following is a release from Police:

"The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

 

Jakob BEISEL is described as a Caucasion, male, 22 years of age, 5’8” (173 cm), 149 lbs (68kgs) with short brown hair and green eyes.

 

He is currently serving a three (3) year  sentence for Armed Robbery while using a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to a Prohibition Order and Fail to Comply with Sentence.

 

The offender is known to frequent the Brampton, Barrie, Orillia, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

 

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1."

