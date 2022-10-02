iHeartRadio
Canada-Wide Warrant Issued For Federal Offender; Could Be In North Bay


SMART, Stephen 397940C_PIC

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release. 

Stephen SMART is described as an Indigenous male, 48 years of age, 6'2" (188 cm), 262 lbs (119 kgs) with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a long grey coloured goatee. 

SMART is currently serving a five (5) year sentence for Criminal Harassment, Uttering Threats to cause Death/Harm, Breach of Long Term Supervision Order, Extortion and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.  

The offender is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Brampton, Owen Sound, Kitchener, North Bay Areas.. 

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

