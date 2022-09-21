Canada-Wide Warrant Issued For Suspect Known To Frequent Sudbury

A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a man who is known to frequently be in Sudbury...

25 year-old Jeffrey Avery is serving a 3 year sentence for forcible confinement, robbery, assault with a weapon, among other charges...

The wanted man has tatoos on his neck & arms, but a photo is now posted at purecountry917.ca and on our Facebook page.

Any information, please contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.