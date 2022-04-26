Canadian Country Singer Shane Yellowbird Passes Away

Canadian Country singer Shane Yellowbird passed away on Monday. Yellowbird was a Cree-Canadian country music singer-songwriter from Hobbema, Alberta. Yellowbird was named the Aboriginal Entertainer of the Year in 2007 and the Chevy Trucks Rising Star at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Shane Yellowbird's Wikipedia page says he released his debut album, Life Is Calling My Name, in 2006. The album includes the singles "Beautiful Concept," "They're All About You," "Pickup Truck" and "I Remember the Music." In November 2006, Yellowbird won three awards at the Aboriginal People's Choice Music Awards ceremony, including Best New Artist, Single of the Year ("Beautiful Concept") and Best Video ("Beautiful Concept"). Yellowbird opened for Emerson Drive on their cross-Canada tour, and was chosen to represent his native Canada by performing at the Fourth Annual Global Artist Party at the CMA Music Festival in June 2007. Yellowbird was named the Chevy Trucks Rising Star of the Year at the 2007 Canadian Country Music Awards.

"Pickup Truck," Yellowbird's third single, also became his first Top 5 song on the Canadian Country Singles chart in the summer of 2007. The song also peaked at No. 64 on the all-genre Canadian Hot 100, while the video topped the CMT Chevy Top 20 in July. It was one of the 10 most played country music songs of the year in Canada. Yellowbird opened the 2007 Aboriginal People's Choice Music Awards, starring with Lorne Cardinal and Gabrielle Miller of Corner Gas. Later that evening, he was named the Aboriginal Entertainer of the Year. He also won awards for Best Country CD (Life Is Calling My Name) and Best Music Video ("Pickup Truck"). He also won three trophies at the 2007 Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, including Best Male Artist, Best Country Album and Best Album of the Year (Life Is Calling My Name). Yellowbird was also nominated for the 2008 Juno Award for Country Recording of the Year, for Life Is Calling My Name.

Shane's second album, It's About Time was released on November 17, 2009, featuring the single, "Bare Feet on the Blacktop"

Tragedy struck the Yellowbird family in 2011 when Shane's cousin, Ethan Yellowbird, was killed by a gunshot fired outside his home as he slept. In reaction to the shooting, Shane Yellowbird said in a statement that he was "... saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of my little cousin. Thank you for all your messages of support and sympathy. We all need to continue to work for peace in our communities."

No word at this point on the cause of Shane Yellowbird's death or other arrangements.