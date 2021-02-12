iHeartRadio
-24°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Canadian Tire (Hanmer) Goes The Extra Mile To Ensure A Sudbury Family's House Stays Warm

canadian_tire

We came across this post by Stacey in the Valley East Facebook Community Group page:

"A huge thank you to the staff at Canadian Tire in Hanmer....we came home tonight to a very cold house, during the day our thermostat had stopped working. We called the store a few minutes before closing and they put our online order thru right away for a new thermostat and stayed open until we got there to pick it up. Our home is warm again....Thank you for helping us out on a cold night!!!!"

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram