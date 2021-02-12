Canadian Tire (Hanmer) Goes The Extra Mile To Ensure A Sudbury Family's House Stays Warm
We came across this post by Stacey in the Valley East Facebook Community Group page:
"A huge thank you to the staff at Canadian Tire in Hanmer....we came home tonight to a very cold house, during the day our thermostat had stopped working. We called the store a few minutes before closing and they put our online order thru right away for a new thermostat and stayed open until we got there to pick it up. Our home is warm again....Thank you for helping us out on a cold night!!!!"
