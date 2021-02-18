iHeartRadio
Capreol Community Steps Up To Help Local School's Music Class

PHOTO CREDIT: Heather Mersereau-Charsley

Need a feel-good story this morning? 

We picked this one up from Heather, who posted on the Capreol Community Facebook page!

"What a great community this is! A few weeks ago I asked if anyone had some buckets to donate or sell to C. R. Judd so that I could start a bucket drumming program for my music classes. Today, I just picked up 30 NEW buckets from Capreol Home Hardware.

Pat Mauro donated 15 buckets and Jessica Richer raised money to take care of the rest and the foam for the tops so the drums aren't too loud. We are blessed to have such wonderful people in our school community. Thank you to all who helped to make this happen for our little school!

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!"

