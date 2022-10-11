Capreol resident wins $100,000 with INSTANT 5X THE CASH

TORONTO, ON – Jason Lamoureux of Capreol is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT 5X THE CASH (Game #2312).



Jason, an engineer, says this is his first major win. "I'm a regular lottery player. I usually play $5 INSTANT games," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "When I uncovered the big win, I had to take a long hard look. I almost thought I was playing the game wrong!"



The father of three brought his ticket to the store to be validated right away. "I was so happy, but my phone was dead so I couldn't call anyone. I was celebrating with myself with the store owner," Jason said. "My girlfriend was the first person I told – but she didn't believe me! I had to show her the validation ticket to prove it!"



Jason plans to put his win toward paying some bills and help out his children with their education.



"It feels very surreal," he concluded.



OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.



INSTANT 5X THE CASH was available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.81. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.



The winning ticket was purchased at Opy's Central Variety on Dennie Street in Capreol.

