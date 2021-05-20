Capreol Residents Spreading Kindness Despite A Discouraging Surge In Thefts
On the Capreol Community Facebook group, there have been multiple reports of thefts in the small Sudbury community.
One resident in the area had his plants stolen.
But here's an example of taking a negative & turning it into a positive!
James then posted the following on the Capreol Community Facebook page:
"I just wanted to make a quick post regarding my stolen plants.
I had someone from Timmins who saw the CTV news report and reached out to me and wanted to help pay for new plants. I thanked her for her for thoughtfulness and generosity however I would not feel right accepting.
I assured her I went out the next day and bought replacements already. She insisted and wanted to help contribute to make things right.
I spoke to my kids and we wanted to pay this kindness forward. We have chosen to pay it forward by giving $150 to Preslee Brown – Junior Miss Galaxy Sudbury 2020/2021. Preslee has been spreading some wonderful kindness around our community and we feel this would be great to way to recognize the work she has been doing and help her with her upcoming initiatives.
We live in a great community and together we can make it stronger. Keep an eye out for Preslee and let us help her spread kindness to all corners of our wonderful community."
We love sharing these types of stories!
