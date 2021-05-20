iHeartRadio
16°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Capreol Residents Spreading Kindness Despite A Discouraging Surge In Thefts

040818_am_capreol-sign.JPG;w=960;h=640;bgcolor=000000

On the Capreol Community Facebook group, there have been multiple reports of thefts in the small Sudbury community.  

One resident in the area had his plants stolen.

But here's an example of taking a negative & turning it into a positive! 

James then posted the following on the Capreol Community Facebook page

"I just wanted to make a quick post regarding my stolen plants.

I had someone from Timmins who saw the CTV news report and reached out to me and wanted to help pay for new plants. I thanked her for her for thoughtfulness and generosity however I would not feel right accepting.

I assured her I went out the next day and bought replacements already. She insisted and wanted to help contribute to make things right.

I spoke to my kids and we wanted to pay this kindness forward. We have chosen to pay it forward by giving $150 to Preslee Brown – Junior Miss Galaxy Sudbury 2020/2021. Preslee has been spreading some wonderful kindness around our community and we feel this would be great to way to recognize the work she has been doing and help her with her upcoming initiatives.

We live in a great community and together we can make it stronger. Keep an eye out for Preslee and let us help her spread kindness to all corners of our wonderful community."

We love sharing these types of stories!

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram