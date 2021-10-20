Capreol's Fire House Bar & Grill Raising Funds For Community Member Diagnosed With Alopecia

The following is from a post on Facebook by the Fire House Bar & Grill in Capreol:

"We would like to invite you to our first ever TRIVIA NIGHT, Thursday October 21st from 7-9pm! We will also be hosting a fundraising SPAGHETTI DINNER on the same night for one of our community members, Shauna Barrette, who has very recently been diagnosed with Alopecia, which has caused her to lose all of her hair. We will be raising funds to help cover the costs of a wig and medication not covered by OHIP.

What is Alopecia? Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's hair follicles, causing hair loss. Some cases, the hair does grow back and sometimes it does not. We aren’t sure if Shauna’s hair will ever grow back.

You can join in on the trivia night fun as a team or solo! There will be prizes for each round! Spaghetti dinner will be $15/plate with $5 from each plate going to Shauna. Don't want spaghetti? Our full menu will be available that evening as well!

There will also be a raffle for a mini NFL bar fridge with 100% of the funds raised going directly to Shauna!

You can call (705) 858-FIRE or email s18fhbg@gmail.com to reserve your (team) spot."