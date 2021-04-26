iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Careless Driving Charges Laid After Vehicle Strikes Hydro Pole Downtown Sudbury Monday Morning

Police (Sudbury)

A single vehicle collision happened on Lloyd Street at the Kingsway around 1 oclock Monday morning where vehicle struck a hydro pole.  

The roadway is now open & power has since been restored for nearby residents.  

Fortunately, the 2 occupants in the vehicle had no injuries, but the driver has been charged with Careless Driving & additional charges under the Emergency Order issued.  

You may be interested in...

  • IMG_16521

    22 Year Old Dead in Serious Single Vehicle Accident in Sudbury

    A 22 year old man is dead after a single vehicle accident on MR 35 between Azilda and Sudbury. MR 35 was closed for 8 hours on Saturday in both directions between Gagnon Street and the Lasalle extension. GOVA Transit was delayed as well. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.
  • ornge

    New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North, this time on the fourth floor, south tower. Public Health is working with the hospital to track down the source and control the spread. There are 22 confirmed cases at HSN, 8 in ICU.
  • Uuko

    Sudbury Wolves Alumnus Makes His NHL Debut

    Former Sudbury Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 36 shots in his N-H-L debut, leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins. That makes Luukkonen the 6th goalie Sabres franchise history to win his 1st career start.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram