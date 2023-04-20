Careless Driving Charges Laid After Wednesday Morning's HWY 17 Collision
The following is a release from the OPP:
Two driver's have been transported to the local hospital after a collision.
On April 19, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Sudbury Fire Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, Sudbury.
Both drivers had been transported to the local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries by Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services.
A 60-year-old person, from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving.
The highway was closed in both directions for just under an hour, during the investigation.
Sudbury Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of 69 Year-Old Capreol ManAround 6:40 p.m. on April 18, 2023, Officers were dispatched to a Person Welfare Check at a residence on Morin Street in Capreol as the community member had not been seen or heard from in a few days.
(WATCH) Video Captures Tire Flying Off Vehicle On Highway & Smashing WindshieldOntario Provincial Police say the driver of the truck had his tires changed about two weeks before they came off on the highway.
18 Year-Old Killed After Serious Collision Near Parry SoundThe driver, 18 years-of-age, is deceased. A passenger 28 years-of-age sustained serious injuries while another passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to hospital. All involved parties from Parry Sound.