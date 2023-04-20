Careless Driving Charges Laid After Wednesday Morning's HWY 17 Collision

The following is a release from the OPP:

Two driver's have been transported to the local hospital after a collision.

On April 19, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and Sudbury Fire Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, Sudbury.

Both drivers had been transported to the local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries by Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services.

A 60-year-old person, from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving.

The highway was closed in both directions for just under an hour, during the investigation.