Celebrating 45 Years With Sudbury Police; CONGRATS Cst. Duffy!


FfRvyieWAAAFIiy

Always nice to come across stories like THESE! 

Sudbury Police, on October 17th, posted the following:

"We'd like to recognize Cst. Dave Duffy, who is currently assigned to our Police Community Response Centre (PCRC). Today marks Cst. Duffy's 45th year with the Greater Sudbury Police Service. An outstanding achievement! Thank you for your dedicated service."

Congratulations!

