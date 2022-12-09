Ceremony Marks the Official Renaming of Municipal Park in Honour of Community Leader

The City of Greater Sudbury celebrated the official renaming of Percy Park to Claude Charbonneau Park at a ceremony with Mr. Charbonneau, members of his family and special guests on December 8.

“Claude Charbonneau has been a staple at Percy Park for more than 30 years, providing the children with a safe and fun space to play,” said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. “This tribute is a testament to his hard work and his long-standing dedication to our community, and I want to congratulate Mr. Charbonneau on this well-deserved recognition.”

On June 23, 2022, the Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) 493 put forward a formal request to rename Percy Park, located at 600 Percy Ave., as Parc Claude Charbonneau Park.

Mr. Charbonneau became a volunteer at Percy Park after moving to the neighbourhood in 1988 and, for much of that time, was also the Neighbourhood Playground President. He was instrumental in several fundraising campaigns, Healthy Community Initiative Fund grants, large capital campaigns to improve the Percy Park fieldhouse and rebuild the outdoor rink with new asphalt and basketball courts, and the creation of the Percy Park Youth Sports Program to ensure neighbourhood children have access to organized recreation activities close to home.

Mr. Charbonneau received the City of Greater Sudbury Civic Award in 2008 and the June Callwood Award for Outstanding Volunteer in 2016. He was also a CP Rail Vancouver Olympics Ambassador in 2010.

“Claude Charbonneau's generosity and commitment to his community is remarkable,” said Ward 12 Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann. “For decades, he has ensured that Percy Park remains in top form and provides hours of fun for neighbourhood kids and their guardians. Mr. Charbonneau has helped make this park a great place to visit, and I am so pleased to see him recognized in this way.”

Percy Park was originally named after Percy L. Johns, who donated land for the park in 1941. A heritage plaque recounting the history of the Johns family will be erected near the new park sign. The Johns family has expressed their support for the renaming of the park.

This summer, the community was asked to share their feedback on the renaming of Percy Park. The renaming was also the focus of a community meeting. To learn more about the City of Greater Sudbury’s naming policy, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/parks-and-playgrounds1/name-a-building-property-or-park/.