Charges Laid After Driver Caught Travelling 158 KM/H In Posted 90 Zone On HWY 69

OPP

The following is from OPP in Sudbury:

On July 25, 2021 at 8:39 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 158 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 69, Sudbury.

The driver was arrested for stunt driving and a small amount of drugs, suspected to be cannabis was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Toronto was charged with:

  • Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA
  • Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act

 

The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2021, in Sudbury.

