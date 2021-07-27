Charges Laid After Driver Caught Travelling 158 KM/H In Posted 90 Zone On HWY 69
The following is from OPP in Sudbury:
On July 25, 2021 at 8:39 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 158 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 69, Sudbury.
The driver was arrested for stunt driving and a small amount of drugs, suspected to be cannabis was located inside the vehicle.
As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old person from Toronto was charged with:
- Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Driver fail to surrender licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the HTA
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act
The driver was issued a seven day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 16, 2021, in Sudbury.
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.