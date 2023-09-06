Charges Laid After Fatal Collision On Skead Road

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 3:00 a.m. on June 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to a serious two-vehicle, head-on collision on Skead Road, North of Pipeline Road.

Police, City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services and City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services arrived on scene and located three parties trapped in the two vehicles. The two individuals in the vehicle that crossed the centre line were extricated from the vehicle by Fire Services and were transported to hospital by Paramedic Services.

Unfortunately, the driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene. His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

While responding to the collision, officers detected signs of impairment from the driver of the vehicle that caused the collision. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation Causing Death, however, was released unconditionally due to having sustained critical injuries that required immediate and prolonged medical care.

Members of our Patrol Operations and Traffic Management Unit (TMU) continued to investigate the incident that included the execution of multiple search warrants.

On September 5, 2023, a 53 year-old was arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

Dangerous Operation Causing Death

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Impaired Operation Causing Death

Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Impaired Operation with a Blood Alcohol Content Over 80 mgs

Nuno Duraes will appear in Bail court today to answer to the charges.