Charges Laid After Grenades, Explosives & Other Weapons Found At Blind River Residence

The following is a release from the OPP:

On March 16, 2022, shortly after 7:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance call on Youngfox Road in the Town of Blind River.

Information gleaned during the investigation led to a warrant being executed at the residence with the assistance of the OPP's East Algoma Crime Unit, Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS). Police located and seized over 80 firearms, which included prohibited, restricted and non-restricted firearms as well as various types of ammunition, high capacity magazines, rifle parts/barrels, suppressors, smokeless powder, flares, primers, grenades and explosives.

Also supporting the investigation were members of the OPP's Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

As a result of the investigation, Steve BRISBOIS, 57 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (three counts)

· Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC

· Explosives-Making or Possessing for Unlawful Purpose, contrary to section 82(1) of the CC (two counts)

· Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC (two counts)

· Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number Has Been Tampered With, contrary to section 108(1)(b) of the CC (four counts)

· Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm-Licence, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 16, 2022 and was remanded into custody.