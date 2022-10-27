iHeartRadio
Charges Laid After Transport Truck Causes 2-Vehicle Crash On HWY 17 Near School Bus


The following is a release from the OPP:

On October 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) investigated a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 just west of Espanola.

Police investigation revealed that several vehicles had come to a stop on Highway 17 for a school bus. A transport truck traveling eastbound on the highway did not slow down while approaching the stopped vehicles and rear-ended another transport truck hauling an empty car carrier. There was extensive damage to the truck that hit the car carrier requiring MTO to clean up a spill on the highway and joining shoulder. The Ministry of Environment was also contacted to deal with the environmental contamination as a result of the spill.

No one involved in the collision was injured.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old person from Bowmanville was charged with:

  • Careless Driving contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Fail to Maintain Daily Logs contrary to section 190(3) HTA

 

The driver was issued Provincial Offence Notices, and if convicted, carries set fines of $890.00 and a total of six demerit points towards their driver's licence.

