Charges Laid After Transport Truck Causes 2-Vehicle Crash On HWY 17 Near School Bus

The following is a release from the OPP:

On October 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) investigated a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 just west of Espanola.

Police investigation revealed that several vehicles had come to a stop on Highway 17 for a school bus. A transport truck traveling eastbound on the highway did not slow down while approaching the stopped vehicles and rear-ended another transport truck hauling an empty car carrier. There was extensive damage to the truck that hit the car carrier requiring MTO to clean up a spill on the highway and joining shoulder. The Ministry of Environment was also contacted to deal with the environmental contamination as a result of the spill.

No one involved in the collision was injured.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old person from Bowmanville was charged with:

Careless Driving contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Fail to Maintain Daily Logs contrary to section 190(3) HTA

The driver was issued Provincial Offence Notices, and if convicted, carries set fines of $890.00 and a total of six demerit points towards their driver's licence.