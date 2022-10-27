Charges Laid After Transport Truck Causes 2-Vehicle Crash On HWY 17 Near School Bus
The following is a release from the OPP:
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) investigated a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 just west of Espanola.
Police investigation revealed that several vehicles had come to a stop on Highway 17 for a school bus. A transport truck traveling eastbound on the highway did not slow down while approaching the stopped vehicles and rear-ended another transport truck hauling an empty car carrier. There was extensive damage to the truck that hit the car carrier requiring MTO to clean up a spill on the highway and joining shoulder. The Ministry of Environment was also contacted to deal with the environmental contamination as a result of the spill.
No one involved in the collision was injured.
As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old person from Bowmanville was charged with:
- Careless Driving contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Fail to Maintain Daily Logs contrary to section 190(3) HTA
The driver was issued Provincial Offence Notices, and if convicted, carries set fines of $890.00 and a total of six demerit points towards their driver's licence.
You may be interested in...
-
Downtown Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Looking For Volunteers; Deadline ApproachingIf you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the deadline to register is quickly approaching.
-
Charges Laid After Transport Truck Causes 2-Vehicle Crash On HWY 17 Near School BusCharges have been laid against the one transport driver.
-
Did Anyone in Sudbury Win the Big JackpotSomeone in Western Canada woke up much richer this morning. After weeks of no winners, Friday's whopping 70-million-dollar Lotto Max Jackpot matches a single winning ticket. There were also 28 winning Maxmillion numbers drawn from 63 available prizes of one-million-dollars each.