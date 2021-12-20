Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Driving 143 KM/H In 90 Zone On HWY 17
Provincial Police posted the following on Twitter:
"Last night Manitoulin OPP stopped a vehicle travelling 143 Km/h in a posted 90 Km/h zone on HWY 17 near Massey.
The vehicle was impounded for 14 days & the driver's licence was suspended for 30 days.
Please slow down & drive safe."
