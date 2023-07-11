Charges Laid After Vehicle Clocked Travelling 165 KM/H In 100 Zone
On July 9th, Nipissing West OPP conducted a traffic stop on HWY 69 in the French River area, with a vehicle travelling 165 km/h in a posted 100 zone.
A 27 year-old person from North York was charged with stunt driving, they received a 30 day drivers license suspension & a 14 day vehicle impoundment.
Slow down & drive safe.
