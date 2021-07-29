Charges Laid After Vehicle Was Clocked Driving 119 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone In Garson

PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE

Sudbury Police clocked this vehicle travelling 119 km/h in a 60km/h zone on Falconbridge Road.

In July, Officers laid 30 stunt driving charges with 25 of those being motorists travelling in excess of 40 km/h+ on a road with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h.

Stunt laws changed on July 1.

Motorists are reminded that effective July 1st 2021, the Ministry of Transportation made several amendments to the Highway Traffic Act with respect to stunt driving and street racing in Ontario. Specifically, drivers charged with stunt driving now face a 14-day motor vehicle impoundment (previously seven-day impoundment). Further, drivers found to be speeding in excess of 40 km/h or more on roads with a speed limit of less than 80 km/h can now be charged with stunt driving.

Drivers who are involved in stunt driving or street racing will be subject to:

• An immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension

• An immediate 14-day vehicle impoundment at roadside (whether it is your vehicle or not)

• A minimum fine of $2,000 and a maximum fine of $10,000

• A jail term of up to six months

• A post-conviction licence suspension of up to two years for the first conviction, and up to 10 years for a second conviction within 10 years

• Six demerit points

