Charges Laid After Wednesday Morning's Collision On HWY 144

opp

Members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid charges on the driver involved in the motor vehicle collision this morning on Highway 144, at Marina Road, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from the Hamilton area and was traveling north dangerous manner, according to witnesses.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, a 24 year-old man from Grimsby was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft of Motor Vehicle
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada
  • Dangerous operation

 

The accused was released by way an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 1, 2021, in Sudbury.

No charges were laid against the passenger.

