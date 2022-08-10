Charges Laid & Vehicle Impounded After Driver Clocked Travelling 142 KM/H In 80 Zone
Manitoulin OPP stopped and charged the driver of this motor vehicle with stunt driving.
The 21 year-old was caught travelling this speed on Highway 540 in a posted 80 km/h zone.
The driver was issued a 30 day licence suspension and a 14 vehicle impoundment.
