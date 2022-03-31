Charity Scams On The Rise As The Ukraine Situation Continues
The CAFC has received reports of charity scams related to the situation in Ukraine. Unfortunately, fraudsters are attempting to use the situation in the Ukraine to steal your money.
Remember:
- Refuse high-pressure requests for donations
- Registered charities don't accept cryptocurrency as a payment method
- A legitimate charity or fundraiser will give you information about the charity's mission, how your donation will be used and proof that your contribution is tax deductible
- Ask the solicitor for the registered charitable tax number of the charity to confirm the charity's registration information with the Canada Revenue Agency or by phone at 1-800-267-2384
