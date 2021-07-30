Check This Out! Sudbury Volunteer & Community Groups Come Together To Paint Ground Mural

The City of Greater Sudbury had THIS to say on social media:

"Thank you to the community groups and volunteers who have come together to paint a large, colourful ground mural in the courtyard at Place Hurtubise (1950 LaSalle Blvd.), a townhouse complex owned and operated by the City of Greater Sudbury.

Residents shared their ideas for the interactive design which, when complete, will include a racetrack and games like hopscotch and snakes and ladders.

The courtyard mural project is a joint effort between the Place Hurtubise Tenant Association, Live Love Louder, Ward 8 Community Action Network, the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury, and Myths and Mirrors."

