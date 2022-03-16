iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Check Your OLG Tickets! Someone In Sudbury Has Won $100,000

(OLG)

The following is a release from OLG:

This Friday’s LOTTO MAX springs to life with an estimated $60 million jackpot plus an estimated six $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes up for grabs.

 

While the jackpot was not won last night, there were some big prizes won across Ontario!

  • One $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize was won with a ticket sold in Ajax
  • Two secondary LOTTO MAX prizes each worth $118,381.10 were won with tickets sold in Scarborough and Ajax
  • A ticket sold in Sudbury won an ENCORE prize worth $100,000

 

LOTTO MAX draws are Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the MAXMILLIONS prizes.

 

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $6.8 billion, including 91 jackpot wins and 723 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at OLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 or the draw that evening.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram