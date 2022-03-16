Check Your OLG Tickets! Someone In Sudbury Has Won $100,000

The following is a release from OLG:

This Friday’s LOTTO MAX springs to life with an estimated $60 million jackpot plus an estimated six $1 million MAXMILLIONS prizes up for grabs.

While the jackpot was not won last night, there were some big prizes won across Ontario!

One $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize was won with a ticket sold in Ajax

prize was won with a ticket sold in Two secondary LOTTO MAX prizes each worth $118,381.10 were won with tickets sold in Scarborough and Ajax

prizes each worth were won with tickets sold in and A ticket sold in Sudbury won an ENCORE prize worth $100,000

LOTTO MAX draws are Tuesdays and Fridays. For each $5 play, players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty. Players must match all seven numbers, in any one set, to win the jackpot or the MAXMILLIONS prizes.

Since its launch in September 2009, Ontario LOTTO MAX players have won over $6.8 billion, including 91 jackpot wins and 723 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province.

Players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at OLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 or the draw that evening.