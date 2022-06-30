Christina Daigle of North Bay wins $557, 915 in June's HSN 50/50 Draw

June 30, 2022 For Immediate Release

Christina Daigle wins $557,915 in June’s HSN 50/50 Grand Prize Draw

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that June’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $557,915 has been won by Christina (Chris) Daigle of North Bay (ticket # Y-25020552).

“I drove in from North Bay and held the big cheque in my hands, but I still don’t believe it,” said Chris, “I’ve been buying tickets for a year and always buy early in the month but winning is just beyond expectation.”



When asked what she would spend the winnings on, Chris’ mind when straight to family.

“We have two daughters, and they have kids, so I want to be able to help them a bit. Maybe we can get everyone together and go on a vacation! I’m excited to have the opportunity to help make an impact on the community, too.”

“It was a pleasure to talk with Chris this morning and I’m excited for them to make the most of their summer plans after winning over half-a-million-dollars,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We’re thrilled to be moving into the third year of the HSN 50/50 and can’t wait to continue our support of Health Sciences North with priority equipment purchases, leading-edge research and future capital needs. None of this would be possible without the support of the many 50/50 purchasers.”

The Foundations at HSN released a video highlighting some of the current and future work being done at HSN made possible by the HSN 50/50. The video also shares the story of one of our past winners and a family whose experience at HSN changed their lives. The video can be viewed online at https://hsnfoundation.com/news-events/making-exceptional-care-possible-with-hsn-50-50-lottery-funds/.

The July HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! With over $25,000 in bonus cash draws throughout the month, including a $15,000 early bird prize on July 5th, nine $1,000 bonus cash draws, and a $1,500 Weekend Warrior cash draw, we want to make it rain this month! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the July 19th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on July 18th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4th are eligible for every draw in July including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, July 29th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.