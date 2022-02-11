City Accepting Nominations For 2022 Civic Awards For Volunteerism
The following is a release from the city of Greater Sudbury:
Do you know a volunteer who should be recognized for their contributions to our community? The City of Greater Sudbury is now accepting nominations for the annual Civic Awards, presented to individuals and/or groups for outstanding service, voluntary contributions, personal efforts and exemplary community development within the community. The City encourages applications for individuals and/or groups who have assisted the community during the pandemic.
The following criteria will be considered during the selection process for the awards: length of volunteer service, enrichment of spirit, lasting legacy, leadership and exceptional service.
Nomination forms for the individual and group Civic Awards are available online at www.greatersudbury.ca/civicawards or at any Citizen Service Centre. The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, March 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the Civic Awards, call 705-674-4455, extension 2446, or email leisure.services@greatersudbury.ca.
